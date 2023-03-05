‘Maybe this is Arsenal’s season’ Chris Sutton now believes Arsenal can win the league

Arsenal stormed to a 3-2 victory against Bournemouth yesterday, having been 2-0 down against the Cherries.

The Gunners were stunned by an early goal from the south coast club but eventually rallied to earn a win after a late Reiss Nelson goal and Chris Sutton admits with performances like that, it is hard not to think the Gunners can win the title.

He tweeted: “It’s days like today where you think maybe this is Arsenal’s season. Incredible comeback and the game settled by a Reiss Nelson rocket.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This Arsenal team is one of the best we have had and they continue to show they are ready to win this PL crown.

That win was worth the celebrations, but we must learn from the mistakes we made in the fixture and do better.

Conceding that early and going two goals down is not a good thing. If we had faced a stronger opponent, we might not have recovered from that start.

Our players must be ready to start our next games much better, or we could suffer a defeat.

But it is hard not to believe this might be our year and if we keep winning, nothing will stop us from ending almost two decades of waiting to win the league.

