Maybe Tierney needs to change position to get more chances at Arsenal

What steps does Kieran Tierney take in order to safeguard his career? He must decide whether to remain at Arsenal and compete for a position in Arteta’s starting lineup, or to move on and join a team like Newcastle, where he can establish himself as the top left back.

At Arsenal, it is evident that Oleksander Zinchenko has cemented himself as Arteta’s left back, demoting Tierney to the sidelines. It is not inevitable that Tierney will no longer be useful to Arsenal; instead, he still has the opportunity to reclaim his position as Arteta’s first choice right back with some persistence and considerable work.

Kenny Dalgish still believes his fellow countryman has a bright future at Arsenal and has advised him to fight not only to get back as Arsenal’s left back, but to just get a slot in Arteta’s starting lineup in any other position he feels he can also play. “Tierney has shown he can play where he is needed for Scotland, and now he has a similar challenge with his club,” said the ex-Liverpool legend on the Sunday Post.

“Take the challenge up and see if he can get back in at left-back. If he can’t get a place there, then he has to see if he can knock someone out further forward—on the left of midfield, or wherever there is an opportunity.”

Remember I asked you what Tierney does with his future at the beginning? Well, personally, I hope he stays. The Scottish international is one of the quality players that Arteta shouldn’t easily let go, as he may only end up regretting doing so.

Zinchenko has impressed whenever playing at left back, and that’s fine, but just as Dalgish says Tierney needs to consider where else he can play, Arteta needs to also look at where else he can use him. Anyway, with Arsenal almost guaranteed a return to Champions League football, there may be ample room for a player with Tierney’s quality next season, as Dalgish admits when saying, “We have seen what Kieran can do in the minutes he has had for them, setting up a goal against Crystal Palace last week.”

Tierney is still top quality.

