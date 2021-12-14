Maybe today’s punishment will actually be good for Aubameyang and Arsenal?

Obviously the biggest news coming out about Arsenal today was the bombshell that PE Aubameyang was being stripped of the captain’s armband would not be included in the Arsenal squad to face West Ham, despite the Gabon hitman already having been excluded from the Southampton match.
I was thinking today that I wondered what the reserve team coach Per Mertesacker must be thinking about all these shenanigans, as I remember that when he was the captain under Arsene Wenger, it was his job to issue fines for being late to training and suchlike.
He must be thinking that Aubameyang has now been captain for what, two years? And the only person that we know of that has been in breach of discipline and excluded from the matchday squad has been our captain himself! Not once, but twice!
So I am sure that the Big Friendly German will be right behind Arteta’s actions…
But there is one possibility that hasn’t been discussed yet, and that is that perhaps the ambiguity of being the carefree joker AND the captain has been too much for our striker to deal with, because his goalscoring problems have surely started after being given his massive pay rise and the captain’s armband.
As Luke Chadwick, the ex-Man United midfielder, said today in an exclusive interview with CaughtOffside: “When he first came in he was a breath of fresh air and carried on from his incredible success at Borussia Dortmund.
“Since getting the captain’s armband his performances have dipped a little bit. Maybe without that pressure of the captaincy he can get back to doing what he does best, which is scoring plenty of goals for Arsenal.
“At his best he was without a doubt one of the best strikers in the Premier League.”
So, we can perhaps look on the bright side of this devastating situation. Possibly, after a short period of reflection, Aubameyang will appreciate that a weight has been taken off his shoulders at last and get back to using his carefree character to his advantage once again, and start scoring goals again with freedom.
One can only hope….
I have read lots of stories and comments on the issue and contrary some view, I think the issue is too big for MA alone to preside over, the decision would have been made after deliberation between the coaching crew and some higher ups, a captain is the image bearer of any club and for a club if arsenal magnitude, it’s a bad image if the club keep condoning Auba continuous breach of rules.
I know those fans that are against the decision are doing so because they feel MA isn’t qualified to be our coach in any case .
These are same ppl complaining about most of MA decision since he got here am so sure if it were Pep or Klop or Wenger that made those decisions none of them would have objected but I want to remind us all that all this elite coaches were once rookies and being a starter or upcoming doesn’t mean one has no right to do things the way he feel should be done best.
I just hope he didn’t make mistake of returning the armband to Xhaka because that would have void all the effort
I think it is a good decision. He needs some time off. I agree with the club on the reduction in his responsibility. I don’t feel it’s a punishment and the club needs to continue to speak his behalf and protect him as they have done.
Auba’s “crime” coming back a day late from visiting his sick mum is hardly earth shattering but rules are rules so it is what it is. However I too believe losing the captaincy is going to be good for Auba and Arsenal. He was a reluctant captain just took it because he was asked. He was never a demonstrative or outspoken leader on the field. So this is a blessing in disguise. I reckon this little break is just what was needed and without the pressure of captaincy Auba will start scoring again very soon.
I think this issue will reinforce the expectation and pressure on all the players to perform, will unite the team and helps our underdog status v a huge rival for top 6.
Auba’s form makes this a much easier decision.
of course I don’t have a serious problem with the idea of changing course when it comes to our captaincy, so long as the player replacing Auba makes sense moving forward, the real issue at hand is the piss-poor manner by which our MIT chose to embark on this transitionary process…once again, he’s allowed his own self-interests to supersede those of the club as a whole, which could be a byproduct of his inflated ego and/or his managerial naivety, either way it’s not a good look for an organization that has bungled so many football-related decisions over the past decade that it’s mindboggling…so much so that I’m not the least bit surprised when another butchering occurs…just try and make sense of Arteta’s response to the whole Auba situation:
“What I can say now is to make the decision that we made is really hurting, and it is still like this and it needs a bit of time to heal, so for now, he is not involved in the squad,”
Asked if Aubameyang had played his last game for the club, Arteta added: “All I can say is that for now, he’s out of the squad, he’s not involved and sadly, this is the decision that we’ve taken.”
now that’s some passive aggressive delusional sh**
I think the public announcement means he is transfer-listed. I just assume the club and his agent has already found his next destination, be it for loan or for a permanent transfer
I hope Arsenal know what they’re doing. Because if they can’t sell or loan Aubameyang out as soon as possible, his gang and him could ruin the dressing room’s atmosphere