Mbappe could have been a Gunner, here is how close they came

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in the world now and the Frenchman is a player every club would want to have in their squad.

The striker now plays for PSG in Ligue 1 after a failed move to Real Madrid, but he could have been an Arsenal player if things had gone differently.

The Gunners are one of the finest sides in the world in terms of spotting talent and have consistently added some good players to their squad from a young age.

Mbappe broke out at AS Monaco before moving to PSG, but the Gunners knew about him even before his time at the former.

Former Arsenal scout Gilles Grimandi has now opened up on how close the club were to adding a teenage Mbappe to the Gunners side.

‘The job of scouting is about finding but also missing players. For me, it is Kylian Mbappe. We just could not convince him,’ Grimandi told The Sun.

‘He was out of contract in June 2013 and we met him in February. If we could have convinced him to join, he would have changed the club – but he then decided on Monaco.’

Mbappe has been one of the world’s most consistent performers in the last few seasons and continues to improve.

As we watch the Frenchman, we can only imagine what could have been if we had won the race for his signature and added him to our squad.

