Mbappe hails Arsenal player after another top international performance

William Saliba’s career has witnessed exponential growth from the start of last season after he exploded on loan at Olympique Marseille.

He earned a league-wide award for his performance in Ligue 1, and it matured him.

He returned to Arsenal and slotted into their centre-back spot immediately, forcing Ben White to play as a right-back.

Mikel Arteta has enjoyed working with him so far, just like most of the club’s players.

Saliba is now expected to continue doing well, and he also has become a key player in the France national team.

On current form, he could be on the plane to Qatar later this year to help his nation retain the World Cup.

After his latest international game, a report on Mirror Football reveals Kylian Mbappe interacted with him on social media.

The report claims the defender thanked the fans with the caption of a recent post, Kylian Mbappe replied to him with “Duroooooo” and the report reveals it means “hard”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is a rock-solid defender who has mastered the act so early in his career.

This makes him one of the top-rated players around and we are fortunate not to have sold him.

If he keeps performing this good we could win some trophies sooner than expected.

