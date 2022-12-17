Mbappe vs Messi: Parlour names the World Cup finalist he wants Arsenal to sign

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi hope to help their country win the World Cup in Qatar tomorrow, but which of them would you like to see at Arsenal?

Messi is one of the world’s best players and has dominated the game in the last two decades, but Mbappe is just at the start of his career.

His explosive form helped France win the Russia 2018 World Cup and is partly responsible for their run to this final.

Messi reached the final in 2014 and is arguably the driving force behind this Argentine team, delivering some terrific performances for them in all their matches.

Former Arsenal man Ray Parlour was asked which of the attackers he would like at the Emirates. He said via Talk Sport:

“You’ve got to go with Messi – all day long. Mbappe’s a different option and he can play through the middle. I like Messi when he’s a little bit deeper and can drift through the lines.

“He can pop up on the left, right-hand side. Just the way he’s been playing. That third goal was so special. Not just the way he got to the byline but the way he looked up and knew where everybody is.

“He puts it back into an area and it’s a striker’s dream playing with him. That’s the beauty of Messi.

“He knows exactly when to go on his own, and when to play someone in. Messi always picks the right decision.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Messi and Mbappe are different players and we will be one of the top clubs in the world if we sign either of them.

The Frenchman is at the start of his career and probably will fit in well with the culture and system Arteta has built at the club.

However, even if he joins us now, Messi would also make a huge impact.