Mbappe would be a brilliant signing but he would not consider joining Arsenal anyway

Because Mikel Arteta last week didn’t flat out reject the possibility of Arsenal signing Kylian Mbappe, it’s led some Gooners to bizarrely come up with reasons why the 24-year-old wouldn’t fit in at the Emirates.
It’s a subject I chose not to entertain most of the summer simply because logically, if you can demand the biggest wages and the most realistic chance of lifting trophies, why would you pick Arsenal?
This happened during the World Cup, when some readers suggested Eddie Nketiah was a better option then a short-term deal for Ronaldo.
Remember those two headers Eddie missed against Man City? Imagine If Ronaldo had been presented with those identical chances?
The latest I read was a fear that Mbappe would slow down the development of Saka and Martinelli.
Martinelli’s one of my favourite Gunners who I think has the highest ceiling to reach.
Yet only two years younger, to compare him to Mbappe is naive, arrogant or both.
In terms of goals, trophies, impacts at World Cups, it’s night and day.
You can see why some rival fans laugh at us.
This season marks two decades since we last won the Prem, only a few of those campaigns have we looked remotely likely of ending that drought, we have just returned to the Champions League after 6 years …… yet some in our fanbase put their noses up to one of the best in the world.
They either don’t appreciate how special Mbappe is, or they think our current squad are a lot better than they actually are?
There’s that theory that the Frenchman’s attitude would upset the dressing room.
To translate, our wage structure makes paying his salary not realistic simply because then you have to start paying his peers parity.
Our manager also prefers to work with youngsters who he can mould into his own ethos and isn’t comfortable with characters and personalities who would garner all the attention.
That doesn’t make Mbappe a bad apple though.
There was nothing wrong with his character when as a teenager he inspired Monaco to a League title or the countless domestic trophies he’s won at PSG.
5 years ago, his personality was good enough to win a World Cup, and in Qatar in December (another World Cup Final) he was class during the game and in applauding Argentina. At 2-0 down he was the one French player who stood up.
If Arteta’s stance is to never work with players who have an ego, then does that mean we never have world class players in North London anymore?
If our boss ever turned down the opportunity to work with Mbappe, that’s a sackable offense.
I think now that it suits their agenda, PSG are happy to portray their player in a certain light.
All their employer has been guilty of is accepting a world that you introduced him to.
PSG didn’t have to pay over the odds to keep a talent they knew wanted to go to Real Madrid.
When it suited them, they were happy he agreed a lucrative extension to his contract.
It’s the employee’s legal right to honour that deal and it’s ironic that he’s now ‘disloyal’ for respecting that agreement yet would be accused the same if he were the one trying to force the move.
PSG made him a rich man as will be the case wherever he goes next.
That’s the sports fault though, let’s not pretend no one else would take it if it were on offer to them?
Whether it’s France, Spain or Saudia Arabia, Mbappe will become even more wealthy simply because he’s one of the best in the universe at what he does.
He will guarantee shirt sales, sponsorship and social media numbers for that reason.
Let’s not forget, this is a sporting contest not a popularity test.
Based on ability, Mbappe makes our team better, he doesn’t go missing when it matters, isn’t crippled by the fear of failure, is mentally strong.
The current dressing room might be the perfect son in laws but ultimately it wasn’t good enough to finish above Man City.
Roy Keane admits never socialising with his teammates. They were his work colleagues and what he cared about was their end product.
I however will not play this game.
I would rather be negative and honest than positive and tell a lie.
Arsenal fans telling each other why they would reject Mbappe, is like me sitting in a bar preaching to my friends why Scarlett Johansson isn’t my type, while they look at my girlfriend who is less attractive.
If I continued to list why she’s not good enough, a true friend would tell me, ‘Dan! She doesn’t care, she wouldn’t choose you!
Whisper it quietly, but when Mbappe thinks of his next move, Arsenal don’t enter his thoughts.
Arsenal made huge progress last season as a team and individually, yet let’s win something before we pretend we are good enough to turn down Mbappe.
Be humble!
Dan
Nketiah might’ve missed some sitters, but I’d still prefer him to lead our front-line over the old Ronaldo, because of his efforts
Remember how Ronaldo’s inability to do high-press put Man United’s defense in shambles? Everything changed after they employed a more hardworking CF
As for Mbappe, I can’t imagine him helping our defenders on the left wing for ninety minutes. His attacking skills might’ve been devastating in Ligue 1 and in knockout competitions, but I’m not sure how he would fit into our current tactics
If he’s willing to lower his salary, I believe Arteta would be happy to have him in his starting line-up
“Be humble!” – yes, and I want to see that from the players at arsenal as well. Don’t buy in players we know won’t be humble and will just do their own thing.
It’s not a lack of humility on my part to say I don’t want arrogant players at the club – I agree he’s better than anyone we have right now, I just prefer that we stay on this journey and tried to win things the “right” way, rather than be compromised just because it might win us something in the short term.
We’re trying to build a team with a team ethos; all of the players are told they need to have a growth mindset, which requires humility, it’s been talked about several times – buying a great player who is of a completely different mindset would break that structure immediately.
1st of all rival fans are not laughing at us they are laughing at the articles linking Mbappe to Arsenal. The fans didn’t cook up the narrative. From evidence on this platform & others the majority of Arsenal sees it as unrealistic.
2ndly most of the fans know & don’t deny how special Mbappe is. The reason for the pessmism varies frm fan to fan as stated by the article itself. For me the major issue is economics. To acquire him would basically mean Arsenal’s total income revenue for the next 3 or 4 years will be spend on one player. As much as i like the player i dont think that would be feasable. Neither would the Kroenke’s.
Lastly different strokes for different folks. Scarlett Johanson might just be too promiscuous for some and others, like me, would prefer the church going type.
ALWAYS FORWARD!! (& block out sensationalism)
Arrogant to the core. No Ballon Dor, no champions league, just a football player but thinks he owns the world.
You don’t want that poison in the dressing room.
PSG management have been kissing his cheeks but he shouldn’t think he is going to get same treatment elsewhere.
Can you name an Arsenal player who won what he has
And hes 24!
That is not the point. If he think he is all that where is Ballon Dor? Where is Champions League? PSG will still win League One without him.
That guy is a poison. Thinking he is the one winning his club and country everything. France would still have won the World Cup without him. His sulking after last one final it was as if he took it as a personal failure.
You get him at Arsenal and he will want to walk over everyone. Do you picture Mikel taking that BS?
Well he’s only 24
I think winning the World Cup is okay lol
Where’s Saka world Cup?
Where’s Saka league titles?
Where Saka CL final appearance
So point is , he’s better then anyone we have by a distance
No Arteta wouldn’t put up with his bs but that don’t mean he wouldn’t improve our chances
The guy like Mbappe if you don’t put up with his bs he walks away or doesn’t deliver.
Saka does not demand to be played in a certain position, Saka does not give transfer target to the manager, Saka does not talk down his teammates.
But Mbappe is a better footballer ?
Surely thats important in ….football
You are saying because he’s only won a World Cup and countless titles by age of 24
So you can’t then defend what our players have achieved mate
Mbappe spell ultimate striker in the modern game, but he comes with a baggage, the kid has ego as big as a macka breadfruit.
What we need is to be clever in our recruitment, no more gambling, properly drill and organize teams are far more effective than individual performers.
Brilliant player, but signing him would undo all the hard work Arteta and Edu have done in changing the club’s culture. Player power would be back, and in great force!
Not only that, Martinelli would barely get game, as Mbappe has made it very clear that he only plays on the left. And imagine how weak we’d be on that side defensively with Zinchenko and Mbappe.
Mbappe?? Putting up his stinking attitude where arteta is will be the beginning of his downfall!!! ask your dear ozil and auba.