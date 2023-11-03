McCabe opens up ahead of Arsenal Women v Manchester City in WSL super clash on Sunday

Arsenal Women’s Katie McCabe is recognized for scoring goals, but she’s also known for her zeal, dedication, and spirited play on the field. Some Gooners adore her for her outgoing personality, remarking that it’s a winner’s mentality.

In an interview with the Athletic before the Arsenal vs. Manchester City WSL match this weekend, McCabe addressed the infamous incident back in April 2022 in that Arsenal vs. Manchester City match, when she bashed Chloe Kelly in the face with the ball, which resulted in her being yellow carded.

Interestingly, after being carded for hitting Chloe Kelly with the ball, she went on to score a rocket from a short corner to help our Gunners win the match 2-1.

In the interview our Irish Gunner addressed her fervent desire to win as well as the Chloe Kelly incident:

“Some of what I’ve seen back over the years, I’m like, ‘Why did I do that?’ But you’re honestly just fuelled in the moment, the adrenaline going. It’s a matter of: you’ll do anything to win… Take the Chloe Kelly incident, for example.”

She went on to say that it’s all about the game and that she has no intention of hurting any of the players, contrary to what some think.

“I’m nice off the pitch; I’m relaxed. (On the pitch) I don’t go out and think, ‘Who am I going to hurt today?’ I have never done that in my career. I never want to injure a player,” she added.

Katie McCabe is a wonderful player that the Gooners are fortunate to have. The 2023 Ballon d’Or nominee is in top form right now; just last week, she scored a hat trick against Albania while also providing two goal assists.

Katie has already scored three goals in four WSL games for Arsenal this season – more than any other player. And she has just been voted Arsenal Women’s October Player of the month by fans, with an astounding 70% of the vote!

If you were wondering if Katie’s picked up any yellow cards so far this season, she has two already! You gotta’ love a Katie! There’s only one Katie McCabe!

What do you think Gooners? Is Katie a favourite player of yours?

Arsenal welcome Manchester City to Meadow Park on Sunday 5th November at, kick-off 12.30pm UK.

Michelle Maxwell

