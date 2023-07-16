Arsenal News Arsenal Women

McCabe’s Ireland Women won’t be intimidated by sell-out crowd against Australia in opening match

Katie McCabe will captain the Republic of Ireland to its first Women’s World Cup appearance this year. Going to the Women’s Football Showpiece in Australia and New Zealand from July 20th to August 20th, the Girls in Green should be ready to take their chances.

The Irish face a difficult battle in their opening game against the hosts, Australia, at an 80,000-plus-seater Stadium Australia in Sydney that will be completely packed to the rims. The question is, are they prepared? Defender Niamh Fahey says that even if they need to feel the pressure, they don’t; in fact, they’ll just be ready to experience things as they go, saying: “I don’t think you can realistically replicate that scenario, even if you wanted to try.

“You ready yourself like any other game, and you try and not think about the outside. As cliche as that sounds, it’s 11 v 11 on the pitch, and you focus on the game, and yeah, there’s noise, but to be honest, even in games where there’s been 40,000, 50,000, once the game is on, you don’t really hear that crowd, that noise.

“It’s only the anticipation those first couple of minutes, and once those five minutes, or once you’ve settled into the game, I think it just becomes a formality in terms of how the game is going to pan out.

“I think if you can get through those first couple of minutes, it makes all the difference; you don’t really hear it. Well, I don’t hear it anyway, so I can’t speak for everybody.”

According to Fahey, the girls in green have no pressure, which can push them to achieve history, even if just being in the World Cup is making history!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….

More Stories / Arsenal Women
How, when & where to watch our 15 Gunners at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
Arsenal’s Alessia Russo hoping for “incredible summer” on Women’s World Cup debut
Should Arsenal’s Alessia Russo start as the Lionesses No. 9 at the Women’s World Cup?
Posted by

Tags Fahey Katie McCabe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs