McCoist defends Arteta’s touchline behaviour and says it might be deliberate

Ally McCoist has defended Mikel Arteta from critics of his touchline behaviour as the Arsenal manager leads his team to success.

Several pundits have attacked the Spaniard for being over the top on the touchline during matches and some have even asked for him to be punished.

However, McCoist sees no problems with it and suggests it might even be a deliberate thing from the gaffer that helps his players perform well.

He said via The Sun:

“I don’t have a problem with it.

“A lot of people have a problem with it, I don’t at all. I think he probably does it deliberately

“He gets into a little bit of trouble, to show the supporters [his desire to win].

“That is a completely different stadium nowadays. Totally different.

“If you’re on that pitch [as a player] and you look across and see that [it will help].”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Every manager behaves differently and does what works best for them, so it is hard to understand why Arteta is being seriously criticised.

The Arsenal gaffer is having a successful season on the bench, which clearly shows his team is doing well and his approach works.

He does not need to pay attention to the critics; all he has to do is stick to what works for him as a manager.

WATCH – Arteta discusses the Leicester challenge, injuries, contracts, new arrivals, and talks a lot about Bukayo Saka being targeted by opposing teams.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids