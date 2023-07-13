McDonald’s launch 1st ever women’s football figure, of Lioness Beth Mead, for Women’s World Cup by Michelle

McDonald’s are launching the first ever women’s football figure, celebrating a real icon of the women’s game: Arsenal and Lioness star Beth Mead MBE. With the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicking off on 20th July, exactly one week from now, and running through to 20th August, McDonald’s will have a limited edition of 10,000 of these iconic figurines up for grabs during the World Cup.

After suffering a serious ACL injury in November 2022, Beth did not make the 23-strong Lionesses squad that are currently in Australia preparing for the World Cup. She became the nation’s sweetheart when the Lionesses won Euro 2022 last summer, on home turf, winning the Golden Boot and Player of the tournament. Beth is hopeful of joining Arsenal’s pre-season after the World Cup.

Statement released by The McDonald’s Sport Press Office:

MCDONALD’S TEAM UP WITH BETH MEAD TO LAUNCH THE WORLD’S FIRST WOMEN’S FOOTBALL FIGURINE AHEAD OF THE FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP™

Inspired by nostalgic football figurines McDonald’s has teamed up with Lioness Beth Mead to launch the first ever women’s football big head.

The figurines were unveiled at the National Football Museum’s ‘Batteries Not Included Exhibition’ that celebrates football toys throughout the ages.

McDonald’s will be giving away 10,000 of the limited-edition figurines to football fans up and down the nation during the FIFA Women’s World Cup™.

London, Wednesday 12th July – Today, McDonald’s and England superstar, Beth Mead, unveiled the first ever women’s football ‘Big Head’. McDonald’s revealed the nostalgic toy at the National Football Museum where Beth’s figurine was written into football history and placed into a special exhibition celebrating the world of toys in football.

McDonald’s saw that when compared to the men’s game there is a substantial lack of women’s football memorabilia developed around major tournaments. Looking at ‘Big Head’ football figurines there have been over 1000 individual male figurines created for fans to collect but there has never been a single women’s player.

To celebrate the start of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ and bring a new piece of football memorabilia to fans across the country, McDonald’s teamed up with one of the country’s highest profile women’s football stars, Beth Mead, to create 10,000 football ‘big head’ figures in her image.

McDonald’s ambassador, Beth Mead, commented: “it’s incredible to see a mini me in the National Football Museum. It is truly amazing to be the first ever women’s player to have their own ‘Big Head’. It feels really special, for this figurine to be joining football memorabilia through the ages and hopefully this is just the start of seeing more football collectables from the Women’s game. I can’t wait to get my figurine into the hands of fans across the country in time for the world cup”.

Craig Robinson ‘Big Head’ expert and Head of the Corinthian archive stated “As a world leading expert on Football figures I am thrilled to finally see a women’s figure released, which is none other than history maker Beth Mead, who will take pride of place in my collection next to Bobby Moore. I can’t wait to get my hands on the first ever women’s ‘Big Head’ and add it to my collection.”

Beth’s limited-edition figurines will be given out to football fans across the country during the tournament’s key fixtures this summer and fans can find out where they can pick one up by keeping an eye on McDonald’s social channels throughout the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ 2023.

