McKenna insists Ipswich want to make a statement when Arsenal visits

Arsenal are set to face Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town in the Premier League this weekend, with the Gunners aiming to return to winning ways in domestic competition. Recent results have seen Mikel Arteta’s side lose ground in the title race, raising questions about whether they have shifted focus toward their Champions League ambitions.

While competing on multiple fronts is no easy task, Arsenal’s recent dip in form has come at a critical stage of the campaign. With dropped points in recent fixtures, they now risk slipping further down the table, potentially falling out of the top three should the trend continue. Securing a strong league position remains vital, not only for pride but also for ensuring qualification and momentum ahead of their European fixtures.

Ipswich find themselves in a precarious position near the bottom of the table. A defeat to Arsenal, combined with unfavourable results elsewhere, could see them relegated from the top flight. As such, the urgency and motivation for Ipswich to deliver a result are unquestionable.

Despite the challenges facing his side, Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna remains determined to inspire a positive performance. As cited by Arsenal Media, McKenna commented: “We have full respect for them. Of course we have to prepare thoroughly and we know the game is going to take a lot, but also we’ve shown against some of the better teams this year that we can be competitive against lots of teams in this division.

“We’re excited for the game, three more at Portman Road in the league this year and we want to try to finish on some really big performances and hopefully big results. They wouldn’t come much bigger than what we’re trying to get on Sunday.”

Ipswich are expected to put up a strong fight, particularly on home turf, and Arsenal cannot afford to take them lightly. With just a handful of matches remaining, each point becomes increasingly significant, especially as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in their upcoming European fixtures.

A return to winning ways in the Premier League would not only restore confidence but also put Arsenal in the strongest possible position ahead of a crucial end to the season.