McLaren chooses Aubameyang to compete for them in virtual Formula 1

It isn’t news that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a car enthusiast as the Gabonese striker has spent much of his fortune acquiring the latest models of several elite car brands.

He has one of the most impressive fleets of cars owned by a footballer and it should come as little surprise that he has been chosen to compete in the Virtual Monaco GP that is scheduled for this weekend.

Motor Sports Week reports that the Arsenal captain would be one of the competitors in the event that would be virtual and he has been chosen to represent McLaren.

The official F1 2019 video game would host the event as Formula 1 looks to keep their fans happy after seeing so many of their live events either postponed or cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This weekend would have seen the competition visit Monaco, but they have had to cancel the event because of the coronavirus pandemic, McLaren has chosen Aubameyang to compete alongside Lando Norris.

The striker has continued to be one of Europe’s most prolific strikers since he moved to Arsenal in 2018 after a goal-laden spell at Borussia Dortmund.

He could be on the move again this summer as he enters the final 12 months of his current Arsenal contract.