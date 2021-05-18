McManaman makes Real Madrid transfer prediction that could help Arsenal

Steve McManaman has made a prediction about Real Madrid’s transfer business that may help Arsenal.

The Gunners are battling Madrid for the signature of Eduardo Camavinga.

The 18-year-old is emerging as one of the world’s best young midfielders and has been tipped to leave Rennes at the end of this season.

The French side has had him since he broke into their first team as a 16-year-old, but this might be his last season with them.

Marca recently reported that Madrid is keen to sign him when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Arsenal will struggle to compete with them for his signature after Mikel Arteta side’s poor season.

But in what should be a boost to their chances, former Liverpool and Madrid man, McManaman says he expects the Spaniards to move for more established names, paving the way for Arsenal to sign Camavinga in the next transfer window.

McManaman said as quoted by the Express: “Real Madrid are linked with Eduardo Camavinga all the time because of Zidane and the French connection.

“Rennes surely would want a lot of money for the teenager and I doubt that Real Madrid would have the finances to bring him in, although they do need a player in that position as Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are getting to that stage in their career where they’re becoming less influential.

“Despite their financial troubles, with Florentino Perez being voted in as president once again and all the nonsense that went on with the European Super League, I wouldn’t be surprised if Real Madrid still had ambitions about making a statement signing such as Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland instead of opting for the signing of a young midfielder.

“Real have had to get the likes of Gareth Bale, Luka Jovic and James Rodriguez off their wage-bill to keep costs low, so to go and spend around £60 million on an 18-year-old midfielder would surprise me, when you know that Real Madrid crave the signings of ready-made superstars.”