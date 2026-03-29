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“Me and Saka” Madueke discusses fighting for the same position

(Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Noni Madueke and Bukayo Saka both operate on the right wing for Arsenal and the England national team, creating a compelling and healthy competition for places. Their shared role has become a key talking point, given the quality both players bring to the position.

Arsenal secured the signing of Madueke in the summer with the intention of strengthening their attacking options. Despite being fully aware that Saka was already an established starter, Madueke embraced the challenge and arrived at the Emirates prepared to compete for his place. The club now finds itself in the advantageous position of having two of England’s most talented wingers within the same squad, allowing for effective rotation and sustained performance levels.

Madueke addresses competition

Madueke was selected to start England’s most recent match against Uruguay, further underlining his growing importance. Following the fixture, he spoke about the dynamic between himself and his Arsenal teammate, as reported by Sky Sports.

He said, “When you play for a team like Arsenal, England… competition is a given at the highest level of football.

“Me and [Saka] are aware the focus has to be on England or your club and the collective as a whole.

“Football is a game about opinions. The fact I’m versatile definitely helps me a little bit. I will play wherever the coach needs me to play and I will try to do my best.

“There are bits of his game I try to take and bits of mine he tries to take as well.

“We know we’re meant to be pulling in the same direction and that’s not going to change.”

Positive impact on performance

Both Saka and Madueke are regarded as among the finest players available to England and Arsenal, making their rivalry both inevitable and beneficial. Their competition is not rooted in conflict but in mutual improvement, with each player pushing the other to reach higher standards.

This internal rivalry is expected to enhance their performances in the coming weeks, benefiting both club and country. Arsenal, in particular, stand to gain from the increased intensity and quality, while England can rely on two elite options in the same position.

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