Mead joins Arsenal teammates in Lionesses squad for Women’s Nations League fixtures

Arsenal Women’s Beth Mead suffered a devastating ACL rupture one year ago, in November 2022. Due to her injury Beth missed the rest of 2022-23 season with Arsenal, returning to the pitch for limited periods since mid October. Beth also missed the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, in Australia & New Zealand – a World Cup which saw the Lionesses secure silver, after losing out to Spain in the Final.

Beth had to go through surgery and an extensive rehabilitation process. After returning to club football, Beth has now been selected for the Lionesses squad, alongside Arsenal teammates Alessia Russo & Lotte Wubben-Moy.

Before injury Beth was a key player with England Women, as was Arsenal’s Lionesses captain Leah Williamson, who suffered an ACL rupture in April this year. Both were in the England squad for their phenomenal Euro 2022 victory – Beth being awarded Player of the Tournament and the Golden Boot for her efforts.

Being selected for the England Women squad again, after her long road to recovery, must be the icing on the cake for our star performer – GO MEADO!

Detailed in the X tweet below are the full Lionesses squad – the final squad of 2023.

The last #Lionesses squad of 2023! 👊 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) November 21, 2023

Matchday 5 of the UEFA Women’s Nations League for the Lionesses v Netherlands Women is on 1st December, kick-off 20.45, at a sold out Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal’s Netherlands contingent of Beth’s partner, Vivianne Miedema, and Victoria Pelova will be representing the Netherlands at Wembley. Miedema only slowly returning to the Arsenal Women squad after she suffered the same injury only 4 weeks after Beth.

After that the Lionesses will face Scotland on Matchday 6 of the UEFA Women’s Nations League.

Good to have our Meado back huh Gooners?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

