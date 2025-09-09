Media blasts Arsenal star after a poor night of action for his country

Sweden boasts two of the most exciting attacking talents in the Premier League, yet their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup already face significant jeopardy. Drawn in a group with Slovenia, Switzerland and Kosovo, many observers initially believed the Swedes had a clear path to at least a top-two finish. However, the opening matches of their campaign have left them in a precarious position.

After two rounds of fixtures, Sweden already trail Switzerland by five points. Their campaign began with a 2-2 draw against Slovenia, a result that was seen as underwhelming but not disastrous. Matters worsened dramatically in their second match, when they suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Kosovo, a result that has raised serious concerns about their ability to recover momentum in time.

Gyökeres Under Scrutiny

Viktor Gyökeres, who joined Arsenal in the summer and is regarded as one of Sweden’s leading forwards, endured a frustrating international window. His struggles were evident at Anfield in Arsenal’s recent defeat to Liverpool, and those difficulties persisted during his time with the national side. Against Kosovo, he was unable to impose himself on the game, lacking sharpness and rarely troubling the opposition defence.

His compatriot Alexander Isak, now at Liverpool, has been sidelined since May and began the match on the bench. He was introduced for the final twenty minutes, but the damage had already been done. Sweden’s attacking threat was limited, and the team failed to find a breakthrough against resolute opponents.

Media Reaction and Fitness Concerns

The Swedish press was particularly critical of Gyökeres’ display. As reported by Expressen, “his touch isn’t quite there and Gyökeres often lost the ball.” This assessment reflects the growing concern that the striker has yet to reach the required fitness levels to perform consistently at the highest level.

For Sweden, the setback represents more than just dropped points. Falling so far behind Switzerland so early in the campaign places additional pressure on their remaining fixtures, where there will be little margin for error. For Gyökeres, the coming months will be crucial, both in rediscovering form for Arsenal and in proving he can be the focal point of Sweden’s attack.

While qualification remains mathematically possible, Sweden’s path has become significantly more difficult. Their hopes now rest on a rapid improvement in form from their star forwards, whose ability to deliver will be decisive in determining whether the nation secures a place at the World Cup.

