Fabio Vieira FC Porto v SS Lazio: Knockout Round Play-Offs Leg One - UEFA Europa League
Arsenal News Gooner News

Media heaps praise on Arsenal loanee after his new year form

(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Arsenal may welcome back an improved Fábio Vieira when his loan spell at FC Porto concludes in the summer.

The midfielder returned to his former club in search of regular first-team football and further development, having struggled to secure a consistent role in Mikel Arteta’s side. While several Arsenal players are currently out on loan, Vieira appears to be the one best positioned to reintegrate into the squad and compete for a place upon his return.

Signed from Porto following an impressive campaign in Portugal, Vieira initially arrived in North London with high expectations. However, his transition to English football proved challenging, and he found it difficult to establish himself amid strong competition for places in midfield. In response, Arsenal opted to send him on loan this season—a decision that now appears increasingly astute.

Back in familiar surroundings, Vieira has flourished, playing in a variety of attacking roles and showcasing the versatility that initially attracted Arsenal to him. His development has been particularly notable under the guidance of Martin Anselmi, who took over as Porto’s manager earlier this year. Since then, Vieira has adapted well to tactical demands and has grown in influence on the pitch.

Fabio Vieira
(Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Portuguese outlet Correio da Manhã recently commended Vieira, describing him as the most influential player at the club in recent weeks. His performances have drawn praise for their consistency, creativity, and tactical intelligence—qualities Arsenal will be keen to reintegrate into their setup.

Loan spells are often a crucial test for players hoping to revive or elevate their careers at their parent clubs, and Vieira seems determined to take full advantage of the opportunity. If he continues to perform at his current level, he will certainly make a strong case for inclusion in Arsenal’s squad next season.

For now, continued form and focus are essential. Should he maintain his momentum, Fábio Vieira could return to the Emirates as a far more complete and confident player—one capable of fulfilling the promise that prompted Arsenal to sign him in the first place.

______________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Gyokeres celebrates after scoring against Man City
Nottingham Forest tipped to compete with Arsenal for coveted striker
Danny Murphy
Even a Liverpool pundit admits Everton’s penalty was soft
Raya v Man Utd
Former Arsenal star criticises David Raya’s penalty saving style
Posted by

Tags Fabio Vieira

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. Good, lets hope someone in the Portuguese league gives us some of the money wasted on him, back to us. Total waste of 35 mil.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors