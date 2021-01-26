Medical done: Arsenal close on Odegaard deal with announcement expected

Martin Odegaard has completed his medical ahead of his loan move to Arsenal.
The Gunners emerged as strong candidates to land the Norwegian midfielder this week, but were previously claimed to be behind Real Sociedad in the running.
Since then, it has all been positive and he now looks set to be announced inside the next 24 hours.
Sky Sports reports that the 23 year-old has completed his medical ahead of his move, and he could be ready to play as early as the weekend.
Odegaard arrived with Real Madrid with a huge following after setting the Norwegian top division alight at the age of 15, but has struggled to break into the first-team fold at the Bernabeu.
He thoroughly impressed on loan with Sociedad last season however, earning himself the chance to fight for minutes for his parent club this season, but he has grown frustrated with his lack of minutes.
Odegaard made his intention to leave on loan this month, and our club had little hesitation in lining up their offer.
Martin is expected to join on a loan deal until the end of the season, with no option to buy at the end of it, and will be expected to bring competition to Emile Smith Rowe for a role in behind the forward, although he can play wider if needed.
Will Odegaard hamper or enhance Smith Rowe’s progression this term?
Patrick
I pray he doesn’t end up like Dennis Suares, cause I don’t think it a right decision taking another club rejects, I hope he impact the team positively
All my instincts shreik out that in this youing man we will have a real top player, who come next summer, we Gooners will be imploring our club to buy permanently. The fact he has chosen us over going back to Sociedad where he was highly regarded tells me he has ambition and drive.
We have a real good one here, UNLESS I am massively mistaken. I do not think I will be but you never know for sure in football, even so.
Quite right jon, although It will be a huge disappointment for ESR if it does hamper his progress however, I can see the positives in providing competition, deep down I hope Emile can keep his place in the side by carrying on giving the same level of performance until the end of the season.
He is highly rated and a good signing.My only worry is I can’t recall a loan signing that has been a great success for us.Hopefully he will change that and adapt to the league quickly .
Another Madrid player with no option to buy. If he does well will we be able to afford him. Sigh. I just can’t see the positives. What sort of a rebuild is this.
I think it’s the right decision. It allows Smith- Rowe to develop this season without being over played and getting injured. He’s still young and has had some injury problems in the past. Who knows we may find one of them playing wide and the other in the middle in some games . Let’s hope Odegaard gets up to pace quickly without injuries and can be beneficial to the team.