Medical done: Arsenal close on Odegaard deal with announcement expected

Martin Odegaard has completed his medical ahead of his loan move to Arsenal.

The Gunners emerged as strong candidates to land the Norwegian midfielder this week, but were previously claimed to be behind Real Sociedad in the running.

Since then, it has all been positive and he now looks set to be announced inside the next 24 hours.

Sky Sports reports that the 23 year-old has completed his medical ahead of his move, and he could be ready to play as early as the weekend.

Odegaard arrived with Real Madrid with a huge following after setting the Norwegian top division alight at the age of 15, but has struggled to break into the first-team fold at the Bernabeu.

He thoroughly impressed on loan with Sociedad last season however, earning himself the chance to fight for minutes for his parent club this season, but he has grown frustrated with his lack of minutes.

Odegaard made his intention to leave on loan this month, and our club had little hesitation in lining up their offer.

Martin is expected to join on a loan deal until the end of the season, with no option to buy at the end of it, and will be expected to bring competition to Emile Smith Rowe for a role in behind the forward, although he can play wider if needed.

Patrick