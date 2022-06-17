Medical expected today for Arteta’s exciting new midfielder signing (plus video)

Well, it seems that all the Arsenal rumours in the last few weeks have made fans confident that Youri Tielemans and Gabriel Jesus were going to be Mikel Arteta’s top signings this summer, but suddenly it has been revealed by the Athletic that the Porto attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira is set to have a medical in London today.

This is how Fabrizio Romano described the deal in the Guardian…. Arsenal have had an offer of €35m (£30m) plus add-ons accepted for Porto’s attacking midfielder Fábio Vieira, who is due to have a medical in London on Friday before signing a five-year contract.

Vieira had a €50m release clause but Arsenal negotiated for the Portugal Under-21 international, whose ambition has been to play in the Premier League. He scored six goals and provided 14 assists in Portugal’s top division this season in 15 starts and 12 substitute appearances.

The Arsenal hierarchy certainly did a very good job of keeping these negotiations under wraps, but Vieira looks to a very exciting player. He is the perfect age for Arteta’s project at just 22, and his stats are not just good in the League as in 8 Under-21 European Championship qualifiers for Portugal, he scored seven times and set up two goals as well. Depite his age he has already played over 50 times for the Porto senior side. He was born less than 20 miles from the Portugese City and has spent his whole short career with the club.

