Medical expected today for Arteta’s exciting new midfielder signing (plus video)

Well, it seems that all the Arsenal rumours in the last few weeks have made fans confident that Youri Tielemans and Gabriel Jesus were going to be Mikel Arteta’s top signings this summer, but suddenly it has been revealed by the Athletic that the Porto attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira is set to have a medical in London today.
This is how Fabrizio Romano described the deal in the Guardian…. Arsenal have had an offer of €35m (£30m) plus add-ons accepted for Porto’s attacking midfielder Fábio Vieira, who is due to have a medical in London on Friday before signing a five-year contract.
Vieira had a €50m release clause but Arsenal negotiated for the Portugal Under-21 international, whose ambition has been to play in the Premier League. He scored six goals and provided 14 assists in Portugal’s top division this season in 15 starts and 12 substitute appearances.
The Arsenal hierarchy certainly did a very good job of keeping these negotiations under wraps, but Vieira looks to a very exciting player. He is the perfect age for Arteta’s project at just 22, and his stats are not just good in the League as in 8 Under-21 European Championship qualifiers for Portugal, he scored seven times and set up two goals as well. Depite his age he has already played over 50 times for the Porto senior side. He was born less than 20 miles from the Portugese City and has spent his whole short career with the club.
The signing of Fabio Vieira by Arsenal is a statement of intent that why the club is planning for an assault to finish in the top 4 it also has the future in mind because if you look at the ages of most players in Arsenal is below 24 years these players can be with Arsenal for the next 10 years.
Headline on sky sports .
Straight away that worries me ,our midfield already lacks that pace and power and by adding another lightweight small technical player seems odd to me unless Arteta is going to change up his boring tactics this season this seems an unnecessary purchase especially as we have more pressing needs first .
This could be our attcking players for next season
Fabio -170cm
Jesus-175cm
Odegaard-178cm
Martinelli-178cm
Saka-178cm
Tielemans -176cm
Eddie -175cm
All very good technical players good on the eye but isn’t that what let us down last season .
Let’s just hope we get in our more pressing needs as well
They are here again, negative mofs.
How do u come to the conclusion that he is slow? From YouTube videos? Dude is quick, he has decent speed or do u want to be fast like Walcot b4 u know he has speed. If I ask u to list players we should buy now, u will list nonsense
Based on his YouTube videos about his games against Chelsea and Liverpool, I reckon him to be similar to Wilshere. Diminutive and slow, but highly technical
We’ve got similar talents in Patino, Hutchinson, Cottrell and Akinola, but maybe they need more loan experience. I was just surprised Arsenal didn’t sign Zinchenko, Fabian Ruiz or Palmeiras’ Danilo, probably because of their limited budget
I think Arteta prefers tireless high pressing attacking midfielders, instead of ball-winning defensive ones. I expect Nketiah, Odegaard and Vieira to lead our high press
Exciting and interesting move in our offensive department, but now we need to add some steel. I want a monster with quick legs in our engine room 🫣
I dnt get why u keep listing players we should buy for God sake, don’t u get tired? Arteta will not buy ur fantasy players, or any fans fantasy players. He will only buy his players based on what he feels he need
Well that brightens me up somewhat. Only saw him via YouTube and he looks a very fast and astute midfield player. Will he adapt? Youri Tielemans has……and had we got him Bissouma is at his peak. If we get Tielemans the we may have the beginnings of a real midfield. I hurt for Tottenham signing Bissouma….a top, top athlete. We have missed the boat there. Painful. Now we need Jesus and a “Giroud” style forward or the midfield will be irrelevant. Here at Arsenal we usually get let down. We go halfway then stop. If we get Aaron Hickey then we have a defence, as Willy boy….Saliba is coming back after his fecked up treatment. Wrong is wrong and no amount of ‘Ego’ boasting will make Arteta right. If we don’t get two forwards then as usual we will feck it up and rely on Nketiah, which would be lunacy or worse. We made a hole in January. A big feck up, now we have a chance to turn it around. Please GOODBYE to the ‘hitman’ XHAKA. We still have chance in the market…will we feck it up….as usual? The problem is the Spuds may have out thought and out fought us in the market.
When you consider how many clubs are interested in the likes of Tielemans, Raphinha and Bissouma etc. it looks like Arsenal are stumping up cash for low radar targets again. I hope I’m wrong but I’m not that impressed with what I have seen of him. We need strength in our midfield as well as mobility and pace. I was hoping for Tielemans and Raphinha tbh. Now that would shout out a statement. With the addition of Jesus we would be a top three contender for sure!
How come we supporters see our failings but Edu/Arteta seems to have their heads up their own asses. I fear Liverpool, Chelski, Man City and (choking on it)….the Spuds are out thinking us, out battling us and making seriously astute signings. Other clubs like Newcastle may well out think and out buy us. The lack of urgency may lead to a half done transfer window. ‘The Process’…waiting to become great in the future is stupid because we live in the ‘NOW’. When the future comes it changes and it never happens as one fantasises/imagines it. We live in the present moment and should remember the uncertainty of the future. It’s Today that makes tomorrow not an arbitrary futuristic plan…..’The Process’ may genuinely NEVER develop. Let’s go for the title NOW and buy the players we need…..all of them.
Get the FIFA box out and that will work….
I like the look of him, seems the kind of player we’ve been missing – someone who can pick the final pass.
Only reservation is that it doesn’t look like he was a regular starter for Porto – makes you wonder how robust he would be to playing a full season. Suppose he’d be brought into the team gradually?