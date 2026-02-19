Mendieta tips Arteta to manage Euro giants in the future

Gaizka Mendieta has tipped Mikel Arteta to manage Barcelona in the future as he continues to impress as Arsenal’s head coach. Arteta has overseen a remarkable transformation at the club since taking charge in 2019, and his work has elevated the Gunners to the top tier of English football.

Under his guidance, Arsenal have maintained a strong position at the top of the Premier League table for much of the season. The team have also remained competitive across all four competitions, suggesting the possibility of a historic quadruple. Arteta’s approach has changed the culture at the club, instilling discipline and ambition, while his tactical acumen has helped the squad compete at the highest level. The Gunners are expected to continue challenging for multiple trophies this term, and Arteta’s future at the club appears secure as long as performances remain strong.

Mendieta Predicts Barcelona Move

Despite Arteta’s current success in England, Mendieta believes his managerial journey could eventually take him to Spain. As quoted by the Metro, he said, “Mikel Arteta will one day manage Barcelona, I think eventually we’ll see that. Again, the connections are strong. But I think it depends on how he wants to deal with his managerial career, in terms of having his mind set to be there forever, like a one-club man sort of thing. Does he really want to experience football in different countries? To be honest, if he is to leave Arsenal, I see him more likely to go abroad than to another Premier League club. So, obviously, I’d say Barca would be his favourite next move if he were to leave Arsenal.”

A Manager with a Global Outlook

Mendieta’s comments underline the view that Arteta’s ambitions may extend beyond England. With his managerial credentials growing by the season, he could be well-suited to a top European club in the future. While Arsenal are unlikely to part ways with him in the near term, the notion of a move abroad reflects Arteta’s potential to succeed in diverse footballing environments. Time will tell whether the former midfielder chooses to remain a long-term figure at Arsenal or pursues opportunities on the continent, but his work at the Gunners has certainly marked him out as one of the brightest managerial talents in European football.