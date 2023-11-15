“Mentality” German legend offers advice to Kai Havertz

Michael Ballack has encouraged Kai Havertz to add some robustness to his game as the attacking midfielder faces challenges at Arsenal.

In a surprising move that didn’t generate much excitement among Arsenal supporters, Havertz joined the Gunners from Chelsea in the last transfer window.

Mikel Arteta takes full responsibility for signing the former Bayer Leverkusen man and has consistently included him in the lineup.

While Arsenal boasts some fine players in their squad, Havertz is finding it challenging to justify the significant amount they paid for him.

Having observed his struggles, Ballack believes that Havertz can perform better but needs to make adjustments to his playing style.

The German legend said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

“Kai Havertz has outstanding skills.

“But as already mentioned: he seems a bit too reserved for me. You need a certain robustness and mentality, especially abroad, to assert yourself in difficult situations. I hope he gets it done.

“In my opinion it is still too early for that (an exit). He should assert himself at Arsenal by all means possible.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz is running out of time to prove he is worth the money we spent on him, but this is just a few months into his arrival.

We probably should offer him more time and support him more.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…