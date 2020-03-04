Arsenal showing strongest interest in potential transfer of £27m Serie A star

Arsenal are interested in Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

Arsenal are reported as being the side in the ‘lead’ for the race to sign Juventus defender Merih Demiral this summer.

That same report from Calciomercato, however, states that it currently looks unlikely that the talented 21-year-old will be on the move this year.

Demiral is valued at £27million by Transfermarkt, and if we could perhaps pay a little more than that to persuade Juventus to let him go, it could be fine business for us.

The Turkey international looks one of the finest young defenders in Europe at the moment, and would surely strengthen us in what has long been an area of weakness.

While it will be good to have William Saliba coming in once his loan back at Saint-Etienne ends, we will surely need more options at the back as arguably all three of David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi need replacing.