Merino already looks like a shrewd piece of business from his first interview

Arsenal’s latest signing already looking like a shrewd piece of business from his first interview.

Arsenal, as of yesterday, have finally confirmed the signing of Mikel Merino, after striking a deal above £30million with Real Sociedad a few weeks ago for the Pamplona native the deal has finally been announced by the club with the player putting pen to paper on a four year deal with an option of a one year extension.

A player we’ve registered an interest in even before the start of the Euros this summer, it’s finally good to see us get our man after taking into account different factors to bring him in. He’s already taken part in first team training with the squad with a potential debut at the weekend against Brighton on the cards. In his first interview for the club, I was in awe of how well he articulated himself regarding questions about his ambitions with the club and himself.

The thing that struck me most was the amount of times he emphasized how much of a team player he his and how he values working hard for the good of the collective, considering the amount of duels he won last season then I see the reason why. Also among this was his stated desire to grow, be the best and win things which is the path we’re currently on as a football club.

When also asked about his ambitions with the club he said. ‘I wouldn’t have moved to a club that’s not aligned with my desires’ pretty telling that we only sign player’s with the same mentality and ambition that we have while also keeping a high standard. With more than the player’s ability being considered when doing this sort of transfers it therefore shows that we did extensive research on the player’s attitude as well as ability on the field.

“I wouldn’t move to a club that are not aligned with my desires,” Merino said on Arsenal.com. “What I want is to grow, to win, to fulfil my dreams and I think this club has the same mentality. This is something I value a lot. I value a lot the work they put in every single day.

“I have spoken with Mikel [Arteta] and he’s told me the way they work, and I love that way of working as well. So I think it’s the perfect match, now it’s time to get to work, the part I love doing, and hopefully everything goes well.

“The thing that inspires me a lot is they keep doing it. They are keeping the hunger, they won’t give up and I want to come here and help them achieve their goals. Obviously they have an amazing team, an amazing squad, I can see they have amazing facilities, amazing staff around them. So I think it’s the best mix, and hopefully this year we can do big things together.”

This interview revealed more than the stats could ever do, and I definitely now see why we signed him despite concerns about his age. His elite mentality and work ethic are at the standards set by us and there’s no doubt in my mind that he will be a fantastic addition to the squad

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

