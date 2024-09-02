Merino does not know when Arsenal fans will watch him play for the first time

Mikel Merino suffered an injury during his first Arsenal training session, which means he will miss several games at the start of his Arsenal career.

The midfielder joined Arsenal late in the transfer window, even though the Gunners had been pursuing a move for him long before the final weeks of the window.

Arsenal was delighted to have finally secured their man, and he had hoped to be in their squad for the last game against Brighton.

While it might have been too soon for him to earn a starting spot, he probably could have made the bench for the Gunners.

However, Mikel Arteta revealed before the game that Merino had suffered an injury during his first session with the group.

The midfielder is now focused on ensuring he returns soon. However, according to The Sun, some Arsenal fans recently asked him when he would be fit to make his debut for the club, and he admitted that he did not know.

Merino’s injury has come at the wrong time, but the midfielder has more than enough time to recover, and we will allow him to be fully fit before he is involved in any game for us.

