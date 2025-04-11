Merino explains why Arsenal must beat Brentford this weekend

Arsenal secured a crucial victory over Real Madrid in midweek, giving them a significant opportunity to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League. However, their next challenge comes in the Premier League, where they will face a tough Brentford side. To maintain momentum, Arsenal must continue their winning form when they meet the Bees, who have been impressive this season.

Brentford have been one of the most difficult teams to beat in the Premier League, and Arsenal will need to approach this match with caution. The Bees have shown resilience and quality throughout the campaign, and they will be eager to finish the season strongly. Underestimating them would be a major mistake for the Gunners, especially considering the pressure of maintaining their position at the top of the league.

Arsenal’s upcoming trip to Madrid for the second leg against Real Madrid is also a key fixture, and the ideal scenario would be to secure victories in both the Brentford match and the return leg in Madrid. Beating Los Blancos would undoubtedly boost Arsenal’s confidence, reinforcing their belief that they can overcome any opponent, whether domestically or in Europe.

Merino, speaking via Arsenal Media, emphasised the importance of maintaining focus ahead of the Brentford clash. “Yes, it’s really important to have the momentum to use the energy that we created the other day in the Emirates to keep going and just give the fans another great performance, get the three points and obviously keep the momentum and the tempo for the future games. But obviously, really, really focus on Brentford because they are a really tough opponent with a lot of qualities. So, yeah, looking forward to it,” Merino stated.

This upcoming match represents a significant test for Arsenal. With no room for complacency, the Gunners must ensure they secure all three points against Brentford to keep their momentum heading into the final stages of the season. Every game now is critical, and Arsenal must stay focused to continue their push for both domestic and European glory.

