Merino explains why its tough for Mikel Arteta to select a team at Arsenal now

Arsenal’s impressive start to the season has been driven by the remarkable balance and depth within Mikel Arteta’s squad. The club enjoyed an excellent transfer window, bringing in several top players who have strengthened every area of the pitch. Among those shining this season is Mikel Merino, whose performances have earned widespread praise for their consistency, intelligence and influence in midfield.

The Gunners have built a team capable of competing for major honours both domestically and in Europe. Arteta now finds himself managing a group filled with talent and experience, which has created intense competition for starting positions. For a manager, it is an enviable challenge, and for the players, it serves as motivation to maintain high standards in training and on matchdays.

Competition Breeds Quality at Arsenal

Merino has quickly become one of the standout figures in the Arsenal midfield, combining work rate with creativity and tactical awareness. His ability to adapt and deliver under pressure has made him one of the manager’s most trusted options. However, even with his fine form, the Spanish midfielder acknowledges that competition within the team has reached new levels this season.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Merino highlighted how the quality across all areas of the squad makes selection a difficult task for Arteta. He said: “We have an amazing squad in every single position. We have top players and in the midfield, it’s exactly the same. It’s tough to select who’s going to play for the coach because he has quality all over the squad and whenever I’m not starting or whenever I’m starting, the mentality has to be the same, try to help the team, impact in the way you can, not only with goals or assists, but also defensive rate, tying to be in the right spots for your teammates to be free sometimes.”

A Team United by Mentality and Purpose

Merino’s comments reflect the collective mindset that Arteta has successfully cultivated at the club. Every player understands their role, whether starting or coming off the bench, and that sense of unity has become one of Arsenal’s biggest strengths. The ability to rotate without a drop in quality allows the team to remain competitive across multiple fronts and helps maintain a high level of performance throughout the season.

As Arsenal continue their campaign, the internal competition and professionalism described by Merino could prove decisive. If the players maintain their form and focus, the Gunners have every chance of turning this promising start into a season of genuine success.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…