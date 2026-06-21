Merino Features As Spain Bounce Back In Style At The World Cup

Mikel Merino helped Spain return to winning ways at the World Cup as La Roja produced a dominant display to defeat Saudi Arabia 4-0 in Atlanta.

After being held to a shock goalless draw by Cape Verde in their opening Group H fixture, Spain responded emphatically, racing into a three-goal lead before the first hydration break and never looking back.

While Mikel Oyarzabal and Lamine Yamal grabbed the headlines with their attacking brilliance, Arsenal midfielder Merino was introduced just after the hour mark as Luis de la Fuente’s side comfortably saw out the victory.

Spain Finally Find Their Rhythm

Spain were immediately on the front foot following the disappointment of their opening match.

Yamal opened the scoring after just 10 minutes, finishing from Oyarzabal’s cross before the Real Sociedad forward struck twice in quick succession to effectively end the contest before half-time.

The Spaniards continued to dominate after the break and added a fourth goal when Saudi defender Hassan Altambakti diverted the ball into his own net following pressure from Marc Cucurella.

With the result secure, De la Fuente took the opportunity to rotate his squad, introducing Merino in the 61st minute alongside several other substitutes.

The Arsenal midfielder helped Spain maintain control during the closing stages as they completed one of the most convincing performances of the tournament so far.

Merino And Spain Closing In On Qualification

Merino also made an appearance on the hour mark in Spain’s frustrating draw against Cape Verde.

The victory moves Spain to four points from their opening two matches and puts them in a strong position to reach the Round of 32.

A point against Uruguay in their final group fixture would guarantee progression and could also secure top spot in Group H.

For Arsenal supporters, the sight of Merino getting valuable minutes under his belt will be encouraging as Spain look to build momentum heading into the knockout stages.

With David Raya and Martin Zubimendi both unused against Saudi Arabia, Merino was the sole Arsenal representative to feature as La Roja sent a strong message to the rest of the competition after their opening setback.

Can Spain go all the way this summer, Gooners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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