Mikel Merino has expressed pride and admiration for the work Martin Zubimendi is doing for Arsenal each time he steps onto the pitch. Arsenal have experienced periods in the past where their recruitment fell below expectations, particularly during the early transfer windows under Mikel Arteta. However, the club have significantly improved their approach in recent seasons, targeting players capable of elevating the overall quality of the team. Their most recent activity in the market has reflected that progress, with a focus on individuals who can make the squad stronger than it had been previously.

Zubimendi’s Influence at Arsenal

Among their signings, Zubimendi stands out as one of the finest midfielders available and is arguably their best acquisition of the summer. His performances have been smooth, consistent and highly influential as Arsenal work to secure victories and maintain strong form. The midfielder has settled quickly, demonstrating composure, intelligence and an ability to dictate play in crucial moments. His impact has been so substantial that he already appears central to the team’s ambitions, and there is a genuine possibility that he could help Arsenal win multiple trophies in his first season at the club. For many observers, it is difficult to watch him perform without being impressed by the authority and confidence he displays in possession.

Merino Praises His Teammate

Merino has spoken positively about the midfielder’s qualities and the effect he has had since joining. When asked what Zubimendi brings to Arsenal, he responded, as quoted by Star Sports, “He honestly brings a lot. They do not make signings here for no reason, and whenever someone comes in, it is to add something to the team.” His comments reflect the respect Zubimendi has already earned within the squad and the belief that he will continue to play a key role as the season unfolds.

Arsenal hope that he will maintain his high level of performance, and with support from teammates like Merino, Zubimendi appears set to remain a crucial figure in their pursuit of success.

