Merino makes a promise to Arsenal fans as he prepares for his first match

Mikel Merino made a promise to Arsenal fans after completing his transfer to the Emirates this week.
The midfielder’s move to London had been anticipated for several weeks after he informed Real Sociedad of his desire to join Arsenal.
However, an agreement between the clubs could not be reached initially, which led to him remaining in Spain without featuring for Sociedad.
Arsenal has now finalised the transfer, and fans are excited about the prospect of him bolstering their midfield alongside their current players.
Merino was one of the top performers in his position in Europe last season and has promised to give his best on the pitch for Arsenal.
He specifically told Arsenal.com:
“I think that’s a big part of my game and that shows the character that I have. I want to fight for every ball and this is something that I learnt when I was really young. Maybe you can win it, or you won’t. I’m not promising I will win every duel, but what I can promise is that I will fight for every ball with 100 per cent.”
Merino knows that the task at Arsenal is harder than it is where he comes from, and we expect him to do all he can to shine for us.
Good news, he will fit right in with that mentality.
Rice, Partey, Odegaard are fighters and manage the physicality of the PL.
Sadly Vieira has not shown any steel, and his loan to Portuguese league won’t change that I’m afraid.
He was soft when he left there and joined Arsenal, I am doubtful a return will generate any steel in the player.
He, like Pepe, are just not well suited to the rigors and demands of the Premier league.