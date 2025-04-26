Merino opens up on how he keeps improving as Arsenal’s number nine

Since Arsenal lost Kai Havertz to injury, Mikel Merino has been required to step up and play in the number nine role for the Gunners. The Spaniard had arrived at the Emirates Stadium, regarded as one of the finest midfielders in football, and he was widely expected to perform well for the team. He was indeed doing just that before the Gunners encountered an emergency in attack, which demanded that someone within the squad step into a different position.

Merino has since been deployed as the number nine, a situation which looks likely to continue until the end of the season because Havertz is not expected to regain fitness before the next campaign. Gabriel Jesus is also sidelined with an injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the season, leaving Merino to continue filling that vital role for the team. The Spaniard is fully committed to learning the intricacies of his new position to be best prepared to contribute effectively during matches. Arsenal possesses several highly talented players within the squad who are helping him to adjust, and he is also carefully following the advice and tactical instructions provided by the coaching staff.

As quoted by Arsenal Media, Merino explained, “With the forwards we have here at Arsenal and some advice from the backroom staff, coaches who, depending on where my team-mates are, teach me where to position myself tactically, where to be to have an advantage, and, obviously, with the forwards here, to learn some technical tricks, how to make the most of those one-on-ones against the centre-back. But each player is unique and, ultimately, you have to find your own tools, and ways of gaining an advantage. So, I do what I believe works for me.”

Merino has shown admirable adaptability since taking on the striker role, although he is not yet as naturally prolific as a specialist in that position might be. Nevertheless, his willingness to learn and his dedication to the team’s cause have made him a valuable asset during a difficult period for the Gunners. His performances underline both his professionalism and his commitment to ensuring Arsenal continue to compete effectively despite their injury setbacks.