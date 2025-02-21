Merino reveals his thinking when Mikel Arteta told him to play as a striker

Mikel Merino was Arsenal’s hero in their last match, coming on as a substitute in the second half to score twice and secure a victory over Leicester City. The Gunners are currently without a recognised striker after losing Kai Havertz to a long-term injury, and this has meant that some players need to step up their performances. Havertz had been Arsenal’s main man up front, but with his absence, the team now relies on Raheem Sterling, Leandro Trossard, and Ethan Nwaneri as their attacking options. All three started the game against Leicester as Arsenal aimed to stay as close as possible to Liverpool in the title race.

Despite their best efforts, the Gunners couldn’t find the back of the net until Merino came on as a super sub and changed the outcome of the match. The Spaniard is considered one of the finest players in the current Arsenal squad, and his versatility has proven invaluable, as he was asked to play in a more attacking role in the absence of a recognised striker. Merino is primarily a midfielder, but he opened up on what he was thinking when Mikel Arteta asked him to play in attack.

Merino told Arsenal Media: “Obviously, when we talked about it we talked about it as a possibility, but then on the pitch when Mikel [Arteta] told me that I was coming on up front, I had to take that mentality of ‘you’re not a midfielder anymore, let’s play as a striker, try to focus on being in the box in the right spots and try to help the team’. That’s what I did! I’d be lying if I told you I didn’t enjoy it because to score two goals in 20 minutes is unbelievable, unreal! But we will see.”

Merino’s contributions have certainly been valuable, and he will be helpful to the team in attack, but Arsenal cannot rely on him for too long in that role. While his performance against Leicester was impressive, the Gunners will need to find a more sustainable solution in the absence of a true striker.