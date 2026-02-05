Merino reveals why he was neutral about telling Zubimendi to join Arsenal 

Mikel Merino reportedly spoke positively about Arsenal to Martin Zubimendi before the midfielder joined the club at the Emirates. The pair were teammates at Real Sociedad and could not have anticipated that they would later play together again in London.

The Gunners signed Merino in the summer of 2024, while Zubimendi was close to joining Liverpool during the same period. Arsenal, however, had a second opportunity to secure his services a year later when he chose to turn down Liverpool’s offer. Since his arrival, Zubimendi has established himself as a key figure in Arsenal’s midfield, with the team building their structure around his presence. His addition has been particularly important following the departure of Thomas Partey, helping the club maintain stability and creativity in central areas.

Zubimendi’s role at Arsenal

Zubimendi has become a regular starter at the Emirates, contributing both defensively and in possession. His consistency and work rate have made him a vital part of Arsenal’s tactical setup. The team would likely have struggled to replace the influence of Thomas Partey without signing the Spanish midfielder, highlighting the significance of the club’s pursuit and eventual acquisition.

While Arsenal’s stature alone would have been persuasive, Merino may also have influenced Zubimendi’s decision. The pair share a strong understanding on and off the pitch, stemming from their time together at Real Sociedad.

Merino reflects on his influence

Speaking to NDTV, Merino said, “I deliberately avoided getting too involved; it’s a deeply personal career choice. Moments like switching clubs, especially to a club as meaningful as Arsenal for him, belong to the individual. Of course, selfishly, I’m thrilled he’s with us now and I get to enjoy playing alongside him on and off the pitch. But back then, it was his call to make, and he made it.”

His comments underline the respect for Zubimendi’s autonomy in making career decisions while emphasising the value of their current partnership at Arsenal. The midfielder’s impact on the team continues to grow, confirming the success of the club’s approach in securing his signature.