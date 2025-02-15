Merino thanks Arsenal’s fans after his heroic showing against Leicester City

Mikel Merino was the hero for Arsenal as they secured a late 2-0 victory against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

For much of the match, it appeared as though the Gunners would drop two crucial points, potentially allowing Liverpool to extend their lead at the top when they play tomorrow. Arsenal had struggled to create meaningful chances in the first half, with Leicester looking well-prepared and determined to frustrate their opponents.

Despite a noticeable improvement after the break, Mikel Arteta’s side continued to find it difficult to break through Leicester’s disciplined defence. The Foxes even had opportunities of their own to take the lead, causing moments of concern for the travelling supporters.

However, the introduction of Merino from the bench proved to be the turning point in the game. The Spanish midfielder stepped up in the final moments, scoring twice late on to secure all three points for Arsenal. His impact was immediate and decisive, turning what had been a frustrating evening into a triumphant one for the North London side.

Merino’s performance has earned him widespread praise, with fans hailing his contributions since joining the club. However, despite being the match-winner, the Spaniard was quick to shift the attention towards the supporters, acknowledging their role in pushing the team forward during a difficult match.

Speaking after the game, he told Sky Sports:

“Today was a tough game, we knew coming here to this amazing stadium, battling relegation, it was going to be tough. This will lift the spirit, thank you to the amazing fans behind us. This is an amazing team, games like today are unbelievable for the squad.”

It was undoubtedly a brilliant day for Merino, and he deserves full credit for his performance. His ability to step up in a crucial moment further underlines why Arsenal brought him in, and his contributions could prove vital in the title race.

With the victory, Arsenal successfully closed the gap to four points at the top, keeping their title ambitions alive. They will now turn their attention to their next fixture, hoping to maintain their momentum as they continue to chase down Liverpool.