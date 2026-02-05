Merino’s injury is explained further by his father

Mikel Merino could remain on the sidelines for an extended period as further details emerge regarding his injury. The midfielder has already missed time due to the problem and is expected to be unavailable for selection for the next few weeks. Arsenal would like to have him back as soon as possible, but the club is also aware that rushing his recovery would be unwise.

Merino has consistently delivered value for Arsenal whenever he has played, and the Gunners remain confident that he will do so again once he returns to full fitness. His importance to the team has been evident throughout the season, making his absence a significant challenge as Arsenal continues to compete across competitions.

Arsenal has faced numerous injury setbacks this season, yet one clear pattern has been their cautious approach to player recoveries. The club has avoided pushing injured players back into action prematurely, prioritising long-term fitness over short-term gains. That same approach is expected to be applied in Merino’s case, even if it means an extended spell out of the side.

Arsenal’s Careful Approach to Injuries

The cautious strategy employed by Arsenal reflects their broader commitment to player welfare. With Merino’s injury described as unusual, there is an added layer of uncertainty surrounding his recovery timeline. This uncertainty increases the likelihood that he may not feature again this season, although the club remains focused on managing the situation responsibly.

Despite the setback, Arsenal continues to plan carefully around his absence, trusting that patience will ultimately allow Merino to return in better condition. The emphasis remains on ensuring that when he does come back, he is fully prepared to contribute at the same level he has previously shown.

Family Insight into Merino’s Injury

Merino’s father has spoken publicly about the nature of the injury, offering clarity on the situation. Speaking as quoted by Football London, he said, “It is a stress fracture. Something more internal. It is very rare. There is a bit of uncertainty about the timing, because there is no clear history of this type of injury. Injuries never come at a good time.

“Considering the problem he has, he is accepting the situation. Players must be prepared. It’s tough. Injuries arrive like that, but you have to look on the bright side: there are injuries much worse than this one.”