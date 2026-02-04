Merson accuses Chelsea of not doing enough against Arsenal

Most observers felt that Chelsea delivered a strong performance despite their defeat to Arsenal in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal last night, but Paul Merson strongly disagreed with that assessment. While the Blues enjoyed promising spells during the match, Merson believes their display fell well short of what was required at this stage of the competition.

Chelsea appeared the better side for significant periods, and a goalless draw might have seemed a fair reflection of the balance of play. However, it was ultimately one of those matches where they were unable to find a breakthrough, largely due to Arsenal’s disciplined and well-organised defence, which proved difficult to penetrate throughout the contest.

Chelsea Falls Short on the Big Stage

Liam Rosenior has made a positive impression since beginning his tenure as Chelsea manager, and he could take some pride in aspects of his team’s performance. The Blues showed control and composure at times, yet they lacked the cutting edge required to turn pressure into clear scoring opportunities. In the end, that shortcoming allowed Arsenal to progress to the final.

Despite their improved structure and periods of dominance, Chelsea were not able to prevent the Gunners from securing their place in the showpiece match. Arsenal defended resolutely and capitalised on their opportunity, while Chelsea were left to reflect on what might have been.

Merson’s Harsh Verdict

Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson delivered a scathing assessment of Chelsea’s display, arguing that the team failed to rise to the occasion. He said, “I’m flabbergasted. I can’t believe what I’ve just watched. Chelsea aren’t a bottom-five team. They have World Cup winners.

Fofana is crying. He should be crying because they never had a go. They’ve gone out with a whimper in a semi-final. It hasn’t worked. Go out in a blaze of glory, don’t go out like that.”

Merson’s comments highlight his belief that Chelsea should have demanded more of themselves. While Arsenal now turn their attention to lifting the trophy, the criticism highlights lingering questions about Chelsea’s mentality in decisive matches, particularly when progression is on the line.