Merson advises Arsenal to secure top English striker this summer

There’s been a lot of talk surrounding Arsenal’s attack these past few days. Many are worried about Gabriel Jesus’ form. He hasn’t been doing what he is well known for, bullying opposing defenders, which is worrying.

Some Gunners believe that it is now clear that Arteta’s project going forward could do with another top center forward. A few weeks ago, claims emerged that Arsenal already had an idea of a striker they’d be signing.

Apparently, Arteta is keen to add a physical striker to his squad. Arteta wants someone like Haaland or even Harry Kane, who can be bad news for Arsenal’s opponents. There are not many like them out there. But after listening to Paul Merson advise Arteta to steal Ivan Toney from Brentford, could he be that? I think he could.

“I don’t see too much difference between him and Jesus; I don’t, but if I was Arsenal, I would take him. I would take him. He suits Arsenal down to the ground. Sometimes you cannot go long with Jesus, but you can go long with Toney. He is good in the air,” said Merson on Sky Sports.

“He has got a very good brain, Toney. He can see a picture. He is not Harry Kane, but he can do a Harry Kane job where he can come off the centre-halves and he can pass through and he can find a pass, and he is tidy.”

In 32 PL games this term, Toney has managed 20 goals and four assists. The Brentford man has proven himself. I don’t see him staying at Brentford for long. I hope Arsenal is the team that gives him his next big step. If Arteta wanted a 20-goal-plus physical striker, Toney could be that, don’t you think?

