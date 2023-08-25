Merson and Sutton both predict a comfortable win for Arsenal against Fulham

Arsenal are back at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon, where they’ll be hoping to sustain their good start of the season when they take on Fulham.

Arsenal’s Monday Three opponents, the Cottagers, have so far this season won (on match day one, they beat Everton 1-0) and lost one game (lost 3-0 to Brentford last weekend). They are unpredictable, but the Gunners have always found a way to thrash them. Arsenal have been unbeaten against them since 2019, winning four games and drawing once; last season, Arteta and the boys picked up six points.

The Gunners will be keen on continuing their fine run against the Marco Silva-led side. In his Sportskeeda column, Paul Merson claimed that Arsenal will win their clash against Fulham 3-0. He defended his prediction, saying, “This has been a nice start in the Premier League for Arsenal. They’ve won against Forest and Palace, and now they’re facing Fulham at home. It’s another good game for them, and they should be able to beat Fulham this weekend.”

Chris Sutton, like Merson, also believes Arsenal are effortlessly beating Fulham. As he said on the BBC, “Arsenal had an important win against Crystal Palace on Monday, despite the ridiculous sending off of Takehiro Tomiyasu. I don’t think they have really hit their straps this season yet in terms of performance, but they have still had a good start.

“Fulham beat Everton on the opening day, but it all fell apart against Brentford. I think this will be comfortable for Arsenal.”

What are your predictions about the Arsenal versus Fulham clash? Will the Gunners finally get the huge win fans have been crying out for?

Sam P

