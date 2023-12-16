Merson and Sutton both think Arsenal should beat a fatigued Brighton side

Arsenal host Brighton in their Match Day 17 fixture at the Emirates this weekend. After losing to Villa last weekend, the Gunners must win this game to maintain their strategic position in the Premier League title chase. The Gunners have found the Seagulls to be a tricky opponent. Arteta has faced them eight times as Arsenal manager, winning three times, losing four times, and drawing once.

The last time the two teams met, on May 14th, at the Emirates, the Seagulls came out on top, winning by three goals. One may argue that the Gunners should proceed with caution in this match. Having said that, the feeling is that Arsenal will be very determined to beat Brighton at the Emirates. Arsenal will win, according to Christ Sutton and Paul Merson.

Given Arsenal have had so much time to rest since playing Tuesday, Sutton on BBC Sport believes it will be too much to ask for Brighton to go and shine at the Emirates after the draining Europa League game with Marseille, which they won 1-0. He believes that with such a short turnaround and the fact that the Roberto De Zerbi side is leaking goals (they’ve conceded 28 goals in the Premier League, which is the most for a side in the top eight), which could be something for Arsenal to take advantage of.

“The bottom line is that Brighton play in the Europa League on Thursday evening, which makes this trip even harder for them when going to Emirates Stadium is difficult enough anyway,” said Sutton.

“Arsenal will feel hard done by after their defeat at Aston Villa. They created enough chances to win that game, and, with Brighton leaking goals the way they are, I can see them doing the same here. Only this time, they will take them.”

According to Paul Merson in his Sportskeeda column, Arsenal will win 3-1. He observes that Brighton are unpredictable, and he also feels their game Thursday night may affect them going to the Emirates.

He notes Arsenal were wasteful in the 1-0 loss to Villa but feels they just have to win on Sunday, saying, “If Arsenal want to be in the title race, they need to beat Brighton, more so with a trip to Anfield to take on league leaders Liverpool on the horizon. I don’t think this game is a foregone conclusion, but I expect the Gunners to return to winning ways.”

Arsenal must defeat Brighton. They can’t afford not to win that game on Sunday night and give their title rivals an advantage in the race.

