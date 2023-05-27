Merson and Sutton predict the score for Arsenal v Wolves – What’s your prediction?

Arsenal host Wolves in their final game of the season on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta and his team will seek to complete the season in style by smashing Julien Loptegui and his team. Chris Sutton and Paul Merson both believe the Gunners will win, a victory that could see them return to winning ways after failing to overcome Nottingham Forest and Brighton in their last two games.

Sutton says in his BBC column, “It is slightly worrying for Wolves that there are doubts about Julen Lopetegui’s future because he has done such a good job; they were bottom when he took charge in November. Their season turned out OK, but there could be an uncertain summer ahead at Molineux.”

For his part, Paul Merson revealed on Sportskeeda, “Arsenal need to win and send the fans home well, as it’s been a bad end to a season that promised so much just a few weeks ago. They absolutely have to beat Wolves, and I think they’ll do so comfortably, so I’m going for a 3-0 win.”

Other than these two predictions, Arsenal seems to have the Wolves’ number, as when the two teams met before the World Cup at the Molineux Stadium, Arsenal was the better side, taking a 2-0 win with Martin Odegaard scoring a brace, and Arsenal have won their last 11 final games in a row.

Given how fantastic the Gunners have been for 90% of the season, don’t you believe they owe it to their fans to finish the campaign in style?

