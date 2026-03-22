Merson believes Arsenal should stick with fringe player for the Carabao Cup final

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been Arsenal’s starting goalkeeper in the Carabao Cup this season, and the Spaniard has helped them reach the final. The Gunners are determined to win the trophy, and it would not be a surprise if David Raya starts in goal in the final against Manchester City tomorrow.

Raya is Arsenal’s first choice and is an undisputed starter in the Premier League and Champions League, while Kepa continues to guard the net for domestic cup games. It is Kepa’s time to shine, and he has more experience in finals than Raya, but it remains uncertain whether he will be given the nod for the match.

Kepa’s Case for the Final

The goalkeeper will hope to start, having performed consistently throughout the competition. He has demonstrated composure, sharp reflexes, and confidence under pressure, keeping Arsenal on course to reach the decisive stage. Many believe it would be fair for him to remain in goal, rewarding the effort he has put in since the tournament began.

Paul Merson echoed this view when speaking about the game, stating via the Metro, “The big decision that Arsenal need to make is whether they go with Kepa Arrizabalaga or David Raya in goal. Kepa has been first-choice in the Carabao Cup and I think they should stick with him. It’s only fair because he played well and got you to this stage.”

Winning the Trophy Comes First

While Kepa deserves recognition, the key priority for Arsenal is to lift the trophy. Even if Raya is selected to start, the focus remains on securing victory and maintaining the team’s momentum. Both goalkeepers have made vital contributions to the squad, and either choice should be supported as long as Arsenal achieves their ultimate aim of winning the Carabao Cup.

Regardless of who starts, the selection demonstrates Arsenal’s depth in goalkeeping, giving the team confidence in all competitions. The final offers an opportunity for either goalkeeper to make a lasting impression while helping the Gunners achieve silverware this season.