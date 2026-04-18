Merson believes everything changes if Arsenal loses on Sunday

Paul Merson does not believe Arsenal will win the Premier League title if they fail to defeat Manchester City when the two sides meet on Sunday. With the season entering a decisive phase, the upcoming clash is widely viewed as one of the most important matches remaining in the campaign.

Arsenal’s defeat to Bournemouth at the Emirates in their last league outing has increased the pressure significantly. That result has given Manchester City a renewed opportunity to close the gap and potentially seize control of the title race.

Pressure Mounts On Arsenal

The Citizens remain six points behind Arsenal, but they also have a game in hand. Should City defeat Arsenal and then win that outstanding fixture, the two clubs would be level on points, dramatically changing the complexion of the race.

From that stage, every dropped point could prove decisive. Arsenal, however, are the side many observers believe have shown signs of tension in recent weeks, raising concerns over whether they can respond strongly enough under mounting pressure.

The Gunners’ recent struggles have come at an unfortunate point in the season. Rather than moving clear, they have allowed City a route back into contention, which is why the reigning champions remain a major threat.

Merson Delivers Verdict

Merson believes Arsenal cannot afford a defeat this weekend. Writing on SportsKeeda, he said, “Manchester City are the favourites to win the Premier League if they beat Arsenal on Sunday, 100 per cent! It’s in their hands now because Arsenal did not play well at all against Bournemouth.

“If City win on Sunday, they will beat Burnley next week and before you know it, they are at the top of the table with five games to go. The way Arsenal are playing now, I can’t seem them winning all their remaining games, should they lose to City.”

Merson’s opinion reflects the momentum many believe would swing decisively in City’s favour with a home victory. Arsenal would then not only lose ground in the standings but also face questions over their confidence heading into the final weeks.

For Arsenal, avoiding defeat could therefore be crucial. A draw would preserve breathing space and deny City full momentum, even if it would still leave work to do in the remaining fixtures.

Losing to City could indeed prove the end of the road in the title race, which is why Arteta’s side must show resilience and composure, regardless of how difficult the challenge becomes at the Etihad.