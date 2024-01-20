Merson changes his mind on Arsenal’s title chances “things change quickly”

Arsenal will face a difficult battle if they want to win the 2022–23 Premier League title, according to Paul Merson, who believes going forward Manchester City is poised to stamp its authority in the title race.

Arsenal are 5 points behind league leaders Liverpool heading into this weekend’s game, and many are skeptical of their title hopes.

However, Merson suggests that Arsenal must find their best self going forward because Manchester City will hit top gear, go on one of their perfect runs of winning ten games in a row, and end up running away with the league.

Merson believes the league is Manchester City’s to lose, as he said on Sky Sports, “Manchester City are now in a brilliant position. They are two points off top spot, and they haven’t really gotten into gear yet.

“I said a few weeks ago that I thought Arsenal would win the Premier League. They were flying and playing really well. However, things change quickly.

“The defeats against West Ham and Fulham in the league and Liverpool in the FA Cup highlighted their need for a forward. They still have a chance, of course.

“But the problem they have now is you can see Man City going on one of their trademark runs, reeling off 10 wins on the bounce. They are relentless.

“We are at the stage now where there is no room for error for any team trying to wrestle the title from City. They are easily favorites to win the league now.”

Nobody can argue with that. However, Arteta and the boys should see them as a source of encouragement. Those statements should drive them to fight back and aim to emulate or outperform Manchester City. Arsenal, as brilliant as they are, can attempt to duplicate Manchester City’s legendary perfect run in the last months of the season.

With 18 games remaining, anything is possible; Arsenal can yet outperform Manchester City. They just need to pull off something magical to win the league.

Sam P

