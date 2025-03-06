Merson discourages Tuchel from picking Arsenal star in his first squad

There have been growing calls for Thomas Tuchel to include Ethan Nwaneri in his first squad as England’s national team manager. Tuchel, who succeeded Gareth Southgate, is expected to guide the team to success after Southgate led England to two major finals. The German manager is fortunate to have a wealth of talent at his disposal, and there is a lot of anticipation surrounding his first squad selection for the senior team.

Nwaneri, who has made a significant impact at Arsenal at just 17 years old, has been in fine form since breaking into the first team. His exceptional performances for the Gunners have made him one of the most talked-about young talents in English football. Having impressed many with his ability and composure, Nwaneri has undoubtedly caught the attention of Tuchel, who has been seen at numerous Arsenal matches.

However, not everyone is convinced that Nwaneri should be called up to the senior squad just yet. Former England international Paul Merson has expressed his doubts about including the teenager in the upcoming England squad. Merson acknowledged Nwaneri’s form but believes that it may be too soon for him to leap into senior international football.

Merson shared his thoughts, as quoted by Metro Sport: “I hear about him being in the England squad, this and that, but I’m not sure about that at the moment if I’m being honest.”

While Merson’s comments highlight a level of caution, there is no doubt that Nwaneri has a bright future ahead of him. At just 17, he has plenty of time to develop further and earn his place in the national team. If he is not included in Tuchel’s first squad, it should not be viewed as a setback. Instead, it can be seen as part of a longer-term plan for Nwaneri’s growth and progression. His time to represent England will undoubtedly come, and there will be many opportunities for him to feature at the senior level in the years to come.

It is clear that Tuchel has a difficult task ahead in selecting his first squad, given the abundance of talent available. Nwaneri’s name will likely be on his radar, but with the youngster still at an early stage in his career, there is no rush. His future with England looks incredibly promising, but for now, patience will be key.