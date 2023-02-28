Merson expects Arteta to bring Nketiah back for the Everton game

Paul Merson understands why Eddie Nketiah was benched for Leandro Trossard in Arsenal’s game against Leicester City. Still, he expects the striker to be back in the team when they face Everton tomorrow.

The striker has struggled for goals in the last few games and needed to rest, which is what happened in the game against the Foxes.

However, in the absence of Gabriel Jesus, who is still injured since last year, Merson believes Nketiah must be back in the team.

He tells Sky Sports:

“I wasn’t sure about Leandro Trossard playing up front, I didn’t think it worked.

“I’d have brought Eddie Nketiah on at half-time because for all the play Arsenal had they didn’t look like scoring in the first half. The VAR decision to disallow Trossard’s goal was a brilliant spot.

“Trossard playing in that position did mean they could keep possession because he was coming short for the ball. It was like Man City from last season playing a false nine.

“That said, it was a good decision to give Nketiah a rest and I’d be shocked if he didn’t play against Everton on Wednesday. So it’s a masterstroke really to get him out of the firing line to recharge.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard has been a good addition to our squad, but the Belgian is not as good as Nketiah as a striker.

The Englishman is more likely to get on the scoresheet if he starts a game than the former Brighton man and can help us secure victory against the Toffees.

Mikel Arteta trains both and will pick the right player for the game, so this should not be a big issue.

