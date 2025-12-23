Merson expects Morgan Rogers to bench Arsenal star on the England team

Every Arsenal player representing a nation that has qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America is working tirelessly to secure a place in their national squad. With the tournament approaching, competition for selection is intense, and only the most consistent performers are likely to be trusted on the biggest stage. Some Arsenal players are almost certain to play prominent roles for their countries, including Martin Odegaard and Gabriel, while others will need to continue proving themselves as the season progresses.

By the end of the current campaign, international managers will select squads they believe can compete effectively in the tournament. Form, fitness, and regular game time will all play a major role in those decisions. For players on the fringes, every appearance and performance between now and then could be decisive.

Competition for England places

Arsenal could have at least four players involved with the England national team at the World Cup, but not all of them are guaranteed significant minutes. One player facing an uncertain situation is Eberechi Eze, who has found game time hard to come by in Arsenal’s midfield. His situation is complicated further by competition for a similar role within the England setup.

Morgan Rogers has been in excellent form in recent weeks and has impressed with his consistency and influence. His performances have led many observers to believe he is now ahead in the pecking order. With Rogers delivering at a high level, opportunities for Eze could be limited if both are included in the squad.

Merson’s assessment of Eze’s chances

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has shared his view on the situation, speaking according to the Metro. He said, “You look at Eze, he might not get back in the Arsenal team for a while, he might be in and out.

“Whereas Rogers will be first choice at Villa, even when it’s not going too well for him he will still play. I think he starts for England at the World Cup.”

Merson’s comments underline how important regular football can be when national team places are at stake. While Eze remains a talented player, the battle for minutes at club level and competition within the England squad could make his World Cup involvement more challenging.