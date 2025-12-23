Merson expects Morgan Rogers to bench Arsenal star on the England team

Every Arsenal player representing a nation that has qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America is working tirelessly to secure a place in their national squad. With the tournament approaching, competition for selection is intense, and only the most consistent performers are likely to be trusted on the biggest stage. Some Arsenal players are almost certain to play prominent roles for their countries, including Martin Odegaard and Gabriel, while others will need to continue proving themselves as the season progresses.
By the end of the current campaign, international managers will select squads they believe can compete effectively in the tournament. Form, fitness, and regular game time will all play a major role in those decisions. For players on the fringes, every appearance and performance between now and then could be decisive.
Competition for England places
Arsenal could have at least four players involved with the England national team at the World Cup, but not all of them are guaranteed significant minutes. One player facing an uncertain situation is Eberechi Eze, who has found game time hard to come by in Arsenal’s midfield. His situation is complicated further by competition for a similar role within the England setup.
Morgan Rogers has been in excellent form in recent weeks and has impressed with his consistency and influence. His performances have led many observers to believe he is now ahead in the pecking order. With Rogers delivering at a high level, opportunities for Eze could be limited if both are included in the squad.
Merson’s assessment of Eze’s chances
Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has shared his view on the situation, speaking according to the Metro. He said, “You look at Eze, he might not get back in the Arsenal team for a while, he might be in and out.
“Whereas Rogers will be first choice at Villa, even when it’s not going too well for him he will still play. I think he starts for England at the World Cup.”
Merson’s comments underline how important regular football can be when national team places are at stake. While Eze remains a talented player, the battle for minutes at club level and competition within the England squad could make his World Cup involvement more challenging.
______________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I don’t think Eze was ever going to be a first choice attacking midfielder for Tuchel. Under the German, he’s mainly featured on the left.
That said, the World Cup is still far away and a player’s form can change drastically in a matter of weeks,let alone months.
Eze is notoriously known to start seasons slow, getting better as the season progresses. He’s usually in peak form towards the end- that could well work in his favour.
But I don’t see him being a starter either way. Rashford & Gordon are favourites on the left . Attacking mid is even more crowded but Bellingham probably starts over all of them.
Morgan’s performance level is far above Eze. Morgan is included in the best eleven team of EPL. I will be baffled if next season Morgan continues to play for Villa. He’ll possibly follow in the footsteps of Bellingham and Trent to joining Real Madrid who are having fractured ties with Vinicius.
Arteta is slowly but surely getting back his best eleven hence Ode in Eze out to bench.
I’d be surprised if Eze goes to the World Cup, but hope he can get that sort of form back and force his way into the squad.