Merson explains why Arteta is struggling to pick between Jesus and Gyokeres

Paul Merson believes Mikel Arteta is facing a difficult decision between Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus, with neither striker producing consistent performances when starting matches. Despite this dilemma, Arsenal have enjoyed a strong season and have often secured victories without relying heavily on goals from their centre forwards.

The Gunners’ ability to win games regardless of striker output has been a major factor in their impressive league position. Arsenal have found goals from multiple areas of the pitch, allowing them to build momentum and confidence even when their forwards have struggled for form. Arteta is currently overseeing one of the strongest Arsenal sides seen in recent years, and there is widespread belief in the team’s overall quality and reliability.

Striker struggles amid team success

While Arsenal continue to collect wins, the importance of regular goals from their strikers remains clear. Scoring consistently is a fundamental responsibility for players in those roles, and the current lack of clarity has created a selection headache. Jesus recently returned from injury and initially made a positive impact from the bench. However, since reclaiming a starting place, he has found it difficult to maintain that influence.

Gyokeres has faced a similar situation. Whether starting matches or entering as a substitute, his performances have been mixed, contributing to uncertainty over who should lead the line. According to Merson, this pattern has left Arteta in a challenging position, as neither option has clearly claimed the role through form when given a start.

Merson on Arteta’s selection dilemma

Merson believes the situation is not straightforward, despite the team’s overall success. Speaking according to Sky Sports, he said:

“It’s a hard one for Arteta because at the moment, whoever starts doesn’t really perform.

“But both players are really hard working.

“They grind down the defenders and when the other one comes on, the central defenders are tired and beaten up.”

His comments highlight that while Gyokeres and Jesus may not be scoring freely, their work rate and physical presence still play an important part in Arsenal’s approach. As the season progresses, Arteta will hope that one, or both, can convert that effort into goals to complement a team already performing at a high level.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…