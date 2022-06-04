Merson gives his reaction to Arsenal’s pursuit of Brazilian ace

Paul Merson has backed Arsenal in their pursuit of Gabriel Jesus as the Brazilian gets prepared to leave Manchester City.

Jesus will struggle to get regular playing time at the Emirates after City signed Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, and he is now expected to leave the club.

The striker worked with Mikel Arteta previously, and the Spaniard will know how to get the best from him.

However, not everyone believes he would be the right fit for the Londoners because he is not the most prolific frontman in the EPL.

But former Arsenal man, Merson, thinks he is just good enough for them, and he would be a suitable strike partner for Eddie Nketiah.

He writes on Sportskeeda: “I thought Alexandre Lacazette would kick on after Aubameyang left, but he didn’t really get going.

“He’s a much better player than his performances this season have shown him to be.

“Arsenal have been linked to Gabriel Jesus and I think he’ll be a great fit alongside Eddie Nketiah, who’s going to get better.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been in great form in the last few weeks and has continued to do well for Brazil in this international window.

The frontman could lead us back to the Champions League with goals, and that makes him a risk worth taking.

However, we need to be prepared to sign more than one forward in this transfer window if we are serious about competing in different competitions.