Every Arsenal player on the pitch during their match against Bayer Leverkusen performed well, but some stood out more than others.

One such player is Declan Rice, whose performance caught the attention of Paul Merson, who has praised the ever-improving midfielder.

Rice’s Impact on the Match

Merson said via the Metro:

“They were under pressure, Leverkusen. Some great defending from [Jarell] Quansah and then [Viktor] Gyokeres’ shot got blocked for a corner when he should have passed it to [Bukayo] Saka.

“The corner gets cleared to Declan Rice, it’s coming out the air, he takes a touch… you think he’s going to shoot, he takes another touch and then whips it in the corner.

“It’s a phenomenal finish by Declan Rice and who, again, has been absolutely outstanding.”

Rice’s performance demonstrated his technical ability, composure, and intelligence in attack, qualities that have made him one of the finest players in Europe. His contributions were decisive in securing a positive result for Arsenal, reinforcing his reputation as a player capable of changing games single-handedly.

Recognition and Future Prospects

He is now being considered a contender for the Ballon d’Or at the end of the season, although this will depend on how much success Arsenal achieve collectively. There is no doubt, however, that he is already among the best in the game.

The club would take pride in having secured a player of his calibre, and it is expected that he will be offered a new contract at the Emirates. Such a deal would likely make him the club’s top earner, a recognition he fully deserves given his status as Arsenal’s best performer so far this season. His influence both on and off the ball highlights his importance to the team and underlines why he is considered indispensable.