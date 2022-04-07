Merson insists Arsenal is no longer favourites for a top-four finish

Paul Merson believes Tottenham and not Arsenal is the favourite to finish this season inside the top four.

Both London clubs are battling for a Champions League place in these last few weeks of the season.

The Gunners held on to the fourth spot for weeks, but Tottenham overtook them at the weekend after Arsenal lost at Crystal Palace, although Mikel Arteta’s men have an outstanding game.

Spurs have been in commanding form recently and they are also seriously pushing to make a return to the Champions League by the end of this campaign.

Merson believes they now have the upper hand in the race for the UCL Spot. He said via The Sun:

“Arsenal don’t really have a game in hand because Tottenham have got them at home anyway.

Adding: “Spurs are the favourites for top four now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is an important stage of the season and considering our fixture list, the odds are not really in our favour right now.

However, no one believed we could be in the position we are in now and Arteta’s side has thrived on proving doubters wrong in this campaign.

Hopefully, they will do that again in the remaining games.